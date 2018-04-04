EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1700222" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The owner of a remote trailer in Squaw Valley was the only one of several hundred properties that was deemed suitable for Jeffrey Snyder to live in.

Judge Gary Hoff revoked the outpatient status for sexually violent predator Jeffrey Snyder, meaning he stays at Coalinga State Hospital for at least a year before he can request a conditional release again.Snyder had very stringent conditions of release. He personally signed his initials on every condition that bans him from even having any inappropriate thoughts without documenting and reporting them.Last month, Snyder was alleged to have sexual contact with another sex offender without disclosing it to his monitoring agency. He was taken to jail after Fresno Police were notified about the violation -- then later taken to Coalinga State Hospital.Fourteen years ago, a judge deemed Snyder a sexually violent predator-- a sex offender with a diagnosed mental disorder. So even though he served the time for his crimes, he was committed to the state hospital for treatment. Last year, a judge ruled the risk of giving him a conditional release was minimal and after rejecting a couple proposed permanent homes, one of them because it suspiciously burned down, he ordered Snyder released as a transient.