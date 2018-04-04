Sexually violent predator Jeffrey Snyder ordered to stay at Coalinga State Hospital for at least a year

120417-kfsn-Jeffrey-Snyder-vid_1 (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Judge Gary Hoff revoked the outpatient status for sexually violent predator Jeffrey Snyder, meaning he stays at Coalinga State Hospital for at least a year before he can request a conditional release again.

RELATED: Sexually violent predator Jeffrey Snyder released from Coalinga State Hospital

Snyder had very stringent conditions of release. He personally signed his initials on every condition that bans him from even having any inappropriate thoughts without documenting and reporting them.

Last month, Snyder was alleged to have sexual contact with another sex offender without disclosing it to his monitoring agency. He was taken to jail after Fresno Police were notified about the violation -- then later taken to Coalinga State Hospital.
RELATED: Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live
EMBED More News Videos

The owner of a remote trailer in Squaw Valley was the only one of several hundred properties that was deemed suitable for Jeffrey Snyder to live in.



Fourteen years ago, a judge deemed Snyder a sexually violent predator-- a sex offender with a diagnosed mental disorder. So even though he served the time for his crimes, he was committed to the state hospital for treatment. Last year, a judge ruled the risk of giving him a conditional release was minimal and after rejecting a couple proposed permanent homes, one of them because it suspiciously burned down, he ordered Snyder released as a transient.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultFresnoCoalinga
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News