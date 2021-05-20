Society

Shaver Lake businesses preparing for fireworks show to return

EMBED <>More Videos

Shaver Lake businesses preparing for fireworks show to return

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charred remnants of the single largest wildfire in state history can be found along Highway 168 heading to Shaver Lake.

But through the blackened trees are signs of strength and a community rising above tragedy.

Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau President, Kyle Lee says, "We needed to have this to show the local community that we're still here and resilient, and we're still trying to be who Shaver is and make sure the event we all cherish are still able to go off. "

This year's Celebration of Independence on Shaver Lake will happen on July 3 at dusk. But the approval process through agencies including Southern California Edison and the state wasn't an easy one.

"It's not something we weren't expecting with COVID being a reality. Still, we knew there were going to be challenges we had to face," Lee said.

Still in the process of finalizing all of the plans and signing contracts, the hope is to bring back the tradition from year's past.

Lee says, "We will be attempting to having the boat parade as well as a fundraiser."

Fundraising efforts will benefit the Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau, Rebuild Our Sierra as well as Pine Ridge Elementary. But the local economy will see a boost after a turbulent two years plagued by the pandemic and devastating Creek Fire.

"This event draws thousands to tens of thousands to people to our area, so everyone from the gas station to the AirBnB's and hotels, the restaurants," Lee said. "Everyone is going to get the chance to have good visitors coming and having our local economy out."

The event is even getting the support of the Fresno County Department of Public Health. In a letter from Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra, he says that's the case as long as the event follows state guidelines when it comes to COVID 19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyshaver lakejuly fourthfireworks
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News