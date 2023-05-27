Shaver Lake businesses hope for a busy Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement staffing extra patrols

There will be extra patrols on the local lakes and along the closed rivers over the Memorial Day weekend.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Businesses in Shaver Lake are banking on a busy Memorial Day weekend.

With local rivers closed because of dangerous conditions, they're hoping visitors will head their way instead.

"It's been busy, but not as busy as I thought it would be," Ken's Market Manager Gretchen Andersen said.

Stores and restaurants in Shaver Lake that are normally bustling with business were less than busy heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

"There's traffic, but not like I thought," Andersen said.

Andersen says she thinks the colder-than-usual temperatures could keep people away.

If that happens, it won't be good for the local businesses that already faced a rough winter with multiple road closures that prevented people from getting to the area.

"Summer is the only time we really have steady people coming in and paying the bills, so we need everyone to come up and spend money up here," Andersen said.

The one thing keeping her optimistic is that local rivers are closed.

She thinks that may force people to visit local lakes instead.

Millerton Lake normally sees anywhere from 20,000 to 25,000 people over the Memorial Day weekend.

Rangers are expecting more than that this weekend, but are reminding people to take the proper precautions.

"If you're going to be in the water, wear a life jacket and swim near a lifeguard," California State Parks Ranger Steve Barber said.

There will be extra patrols on the local lakes and along the closed rivers.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says deputies will be in off-road vehicles looking for people in the rivers and citing them.

"We're going to be enforcing it for adults. We're going to be enforcing it, especially, strictly for children. If you make the bad decision to bring your children to this river, and we come across you, you're going to deal with those consequences," Fresno County Sheriff's Lieutenant Brandon Pursell.

If you are found in the river, the citation comes with a $225 fine.

Local splash parks and water parks will be open Memorial Day weekend if you need to cool off.

Or you can take advantage of the local lakes because the surrounding businesses are ready to welcome customers with open arms.

