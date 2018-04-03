Sheriff's Office investigates body found in orchard near Allensworth

Tulare County deputies are investigating a murder near the town of Allensworth. A rancher found the body Monday in his orchard by Road 84 and Avenue 24.Investigators said the victim was a man believed to be between 20 or 40-years-old. He will undergo an autopsy Tuesday to determine the cause of death.Investigators believe he was placed in the orchard over the weekend.According to the Sheriff's Office, a murder in Kingsburg they are also investigating is not connected to this crime.