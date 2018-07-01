Shocking surveillance video captures scary moment for homeowner

EMBED </>More Videos

Victim speaks up, two days after woman attempts to break into her living room window. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A victim speaks up, two days after a woman attempts to break-in through the window of her house in the Tower District.

The incident was all caught on surveillance video. The woman who was home during the vandalism, desperately waited inside for police to arrive.

"She said that her friend lived here and obviously I told her to leave," said Christine Paul. "It was a very traumatizing incident it's not anything anybody wants to face at any time."

Paul says the woman paced back and forth for 15 minutes on her porch, banging on her door and her windows.

"At that point when she started banging on the windows, I called the police," said Paul.

The experience brought the retired police officer to tears.

"I came very close to shooting her and I don't think she or her family realized that I mean it's something nobody wants to do."

Seconds after Paul told the woman she was armed with a gun. She is seen walking away as police are pulling up.

OFFICER: "Hi, do you live here."

"No, I don't."

OFFICER: "So why are you banging on the door?"

"Because my friend was there."

According to Fresno Police, the woman is 30-year-old Hannah Nakagawa. She is a resident of Fresno and according to the police report a Fresno Unified School District teacher.

Authorities believe Nakagawa was under the influence of alcohol.

She was arrested for vandalism and released to a friend at police headquarters with a citation and promise to appear in court.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News