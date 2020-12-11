shooting

Man shot in Central Fresno, police launch investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central Fresno.

Police say a man in his mid-20s was struck on the side in the area of N. Fresno Street and E. Belmont Avenue on Thursday evening.


The victim was rushed to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

No suspect information was immediately available. Check back for updates.
