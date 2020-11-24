2 hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in central Fresno on Monday evening.

Fresno Police say they believe the shooting happened at E Pontiac Way & N Effie St at about 4:15 pm.

Officers found one victim in that area, and minutes later found the second victim at E Berkeley Ave and N Howard Street, not far from the first location.

Police say a car the second victim was in was struck multiple times.

They are trying to find more details on the shooting and how it unfolded.

(This story is developing and will be updated.)
