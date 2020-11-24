2 hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in central Fresno on Monday evening.Fresno Police say they believe the shooting happened at E Pontiac Way & N Effie St at about 4:15 pm.Officers found one victim in that area, and minutes later found the second victim at E Berkeley Ave and N Howard Street, not far from the first location.Police say a car the second victim was in was struck multiple times.They are trying to find more details on the shooting and how it unfolded.(This story is developing and will be updated.)