Man, woman shot at southwest Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police officers are investigating after a driver ran a red light while rushing to Community Regional Medical Center to drop off two shooting victims early Monday morning.Investigators say the shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on Maud Avenue just south of California Avenue in southwest Fresno.Officers say a vehicle with three men inside opened fire at a second vehicle in the Fairview Heights Terrace Apartments.A 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman inside the second car were shot and taken to CRMC by their friend. Officials say they both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Investigators believe the shooting might be gang-related.Police say the suspects were driving a blue four-door sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.