shooting

Man, woman shot at southwest Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police officers are investigating after a driver ran a red light while rushing to Community Regional Medical Center to drop off two shooting victims early Monday morning.

Investigators say the shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on Maud Avenue just south of California Avenue in southwest Fresno.

Officers say a vehicle with three men inside opened fire at a second vehicle in the Fairview Heights Terrace Apartments.

A 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman inside the second car were shot and taken to CRMC by their friend. Officials say they both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting might be gang-related.

Police say the suspects were driving a blue four-door sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestwoman shotcrimeshootingfresnoman shot
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Madera mother of two shot to death, husband arrested
As police investigate southwest Fresno shooting, gang violence is on the rise
Police identify man shot and killed in central Fresno
Violent crimes on the rise in Fresno during shelter-in-place order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kaweah Delta staff forced to wear same mask for weeks, says nursing assistant
Central California coronavirus cases
Man stabbed during argument over loud music in NE Fresno
Arsonist lights two small fires in northeast Fresno
Woman killed in Fresno apartment fire had undergone back surgeries
1 man in hospital after gang-related drive-by shooting at Fresno apartment complex
Don't stay away from the ER if you need medical attention, Fresno doctor says
Show More
CA unemployment benefits delayed for many
There is no curfew for Exeter residents, police say
Man posing as officer kills 16 in Canada shooting
Gas prices fall below $2 in Farmersville, lowest prices in CA
Two armed men steal narcotics from Madera CVS; no employees injured
More TOP STORIES News