shooting

21-year-old arrested for shooting man at Corcoran apartment complex

By and ABC30.com staff
CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Corcoran police have arrested 21-year-old Cesar Renteria for shooting another man at an apartment complex Monday morning.

The victim, a 37-year-old man from Corcoran, is expected to survive. Police say he was shot once.

Arriving officers found him in the parking lot of the Avalon Family Apartments. He said Renteria had shot him and stolen his car.

Investigators found Renteria at a motel on Whitley Avenue Wednesday evening. He was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail for attempted murder, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and vehicle theft.

Renteria was also on parole.

Corcoran police have arrested 21-year-old Cesar Renteria for shooting another man at an apartment complex Monday morning.



"That apartment complex doesn't tend to generate a lot of calls for service," Cramer said on Monday. "We do have some in there, but it's not an apartment complex that we expect these types of things to occur in."

Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Corcoran Police Department.

Editor's Note: The video above is from our Feb. 10 broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corcorankings countyarrestshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Man shot while standing at bus stop in Visalia, police say
Man says he was shot in Sanger, found in east central Fresno
Damage from shooting in central Fresno sends innocent child to hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
Central California coronavirus cases
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News