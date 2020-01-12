Detectives at a roadblock with finding details in fatal Huron shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Calls came flooding in just five minutes before midnight.

Neighbors say the shooting happened at the Parkside Apartments in Huron off Giffen near Palm.

When Huron Police arrived, they found 19-year-old Joel Aguiniga of Coalinga on the ground, fatally wounded.

"They found a man on the ground who had apparently been shot. He did pass away there on the scene," says Tony Botti with the Fresno Co. Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, when they found the victim, he wasn't armed. They say Aguiniga stayed in that area often.

"I think he has some friends, so he will stay at their place and kind of bounces back in forth," Botti said.

Homicide detectives say they're running into roadblocks.

They don't have much information on the suspect or what led to the shooting in the first place.

Currently, they are looking to see if gangs may have played a factor because investigators say several gang members reside at that complex.
