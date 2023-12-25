3 injured in shooting at house party in Orange Cove, deputies say

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people were injured after they were shot during a party early Christmas morning in Orange Cove.

The shooting happened around 2 am Monday at a home near Monson and Sumner avenues.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says three adults were found with gunshot wounds.

They are all expected to survive their injuries.

Officials say the victims and those at the home were not cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities have not yet provided any details about what happened leading up to the shooting.

