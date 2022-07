32-year-old man shot in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Merced.

Police were called out after 10 Tuesday night to the area of 12th Street near G Street for multiple shots fired with one person hurt.

They found a 32-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told officers the gunman left the scene on a bike, headed toward G Street.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries.