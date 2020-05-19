poverello house

Poverello House van hit by bullets in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting in Southwest Fresno after a non-profit's van was struck by gunfire.

Officers received multiple shot spotter calls in the area of Ventura and B Street just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Moments later, the Poverello House reported that their van had been shot at. It happened while they were transporting clients near Lincoln Elementary School.

Two bullets struck the van, but no one inside was hurt. It's unknown if the bullets were intended for the van. No suspect information was immediately available.
