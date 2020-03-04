LIVE: Shooting victim found in central Fresno parking lot dies, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police say the 19-year-old man who was found shot inside a vehicle in central Fresno has died from his injuries.Investigators say the victim, identified as Sean Pittman, died at Community Regional Medical Center on Monday.Authorities found Sean Pittman inside a car in a Pizza Hut parking lot near Clinton and Weber Avenues on Saturday, February 29.Homicide detectives believe Pittman and another man were involved in an argument before the shooting occurred. The suspect then drove away in a light-colored sedan.Police are asking the public to help find the suspect and the suspect vehicle.The Fresno Police Department will hold a press conference at 11 am to discuss the investigation.