Visalia police investigating triple shooting near Little Caesars

Detectives are on scene conducting an investigation. We will update the community when additional information is available. pic.twitter.com/99ywFAbqEN — Visalia Police Dept. (@Visaliapd) December 9, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police Department is investigating after three people were shot in the area of E. Noble Ave. and S. Ben Maddox Way on Tuesday evening.Officers got the call for a shooting at about 5:00 pm. Police say the shooting happened in the Mary's Vineyard Shopping Center, in front of the Little Caesars, just east of downtown Visalia.All three victims are adult males, according to Visalia police. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.A motive for the attack is not known and officials have not released a suspect description.