stretch your dollar

Marshalls launches online store with discounts on luxury designer items

By
Marshalls has launched its first online store, making its debut with a number of designer goods at a discount.

The company promises a mix of products, just like what you would see in its physical stores.

If you sign up for emails from the store, you will receive free shipping. You can also receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more with the promo code Ship89.

Marshalls will let you return most online orders in stores, but not certain designer items.

I've seen designer items from Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Fendi on the online store.

Before you get too excited, they're still pricey. But you may be able to save $100 to $200 off retail prices.



PREVIOUS STORY: Marshalls to join TJ Maxx with online store

Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingstretch your dollardealsonline shoppingconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Here's how you can repair your broken headphones for $10
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
Want to find cheap flights? Trick your web browser
You probably won't get your $125 from the Equifax settlement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters are preparing for what could be a busy fire season
Fresno Police see busy night after 2 armed robberies, shooting
Family of Steven Weir speak out after death of son, 2-year-old grandson
Atwater man accused of stabbing 70-year-old father multiple times
TCSO Sgt. pleads not guilty to domestic violence charges
Tulare Police searching man wanted for child molestation
Speed limit changes could be coming to Fresno streets near you
Show More
Man identified as 'person of interest' in Coalinga shooting that injured toddler
Officials warn of scammers posing as Census representatives to get information
Teen dies just over a week after fight at Southern California school
Members concerned after Clovis fitness center opening continues to stall
8-year-old Texas boy beaten unconscious in school bathroom: parents
More TOP STORIES News