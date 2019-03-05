Check out these new restaurants and businesses coming to River Park Shopping Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The finishing touches are being made at Jpot.The restaurant and bar will serve Asian mini pots prepared at your table. The soup-like concoction will include broth and your choice of vegetables and meat or seafood.It takes over half of the space of the former World Sports Cafe. Hangar Burger will occupy the other half, but construction on the burger bar is still a way out.Carlos Esqueda of Fresno can't wait to try out both."That's pretty cool because the last one they had had a variety of food the World Sports Cafe. I used to go there a lot. It was pretty good I was pretty sad when it closed down, but that space needs to be filled it's been sitting there for a long time so, that's pretty cool," Esqueda said.The restaurants are near Edwards Cinemas and next to Blaze Pizza. New places to dine and drink aren't the only businesses coming to River Park.A furniture chain new to Fresno is opening its doors Saturday.Bob's Discount Furniture has taken over the former JCPenney Home Store building. It boasts 40,000 square feet of furniture of all sorts.Monday, Carlos was browsing the shopping center for new couches- but decided to wait to see what Bob's has to offer."I'm going into Ashley to look but I think we're just gonna look and then this one's opening Saturday and we'll probably wait and check that one out too. Try to support anything," he said.One of the restaurants has begun hiring new employees, but a firm opening date has not yet been announced.Jpot will also be a restaurant where you can enjoy your meal and a drink in the open air with plenty of outdoor seating.