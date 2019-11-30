River Park gears up for holiday shopping season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the biggest shopping day of the year and many got a headstart on their Christmas list by taking on the shops at River Park.Representatives with the shopping center say they've seen a steady flow of shoppers throughout the day.With bags in hand, holiday shoppers broke out the green to steal some deals on Black Friday.Shoppers went from store to store in River Park, many getting a headstart on their Christmas gift list.Trevor Trevino said he had no plans to take part in the biggest shopping day of the year, but that quickly changed."We were having coffee this morning and were like "Lets hit up river park," he said.Sarah and Jaelee Ault, however, are more experienced spenders and said the shopping holiday is their way of bonding."It's something we look forward to every year," Sarah said. "We've done it for like 20 plus years straight. It's a tradition we do, we've been up since 3 in the morning."Tracy Kashian with the shopping center said they get ready for the biggest shopping day of the year by teaming up with Fresno Police and having a game plan ready."We know where the problems are and the solutions to get them taken care of," she said.And while most people picture massive crowds and long lines, Trevino said that hasn't been the case."There weren't as many people as I thought. I think people are doing more online," he said.This year, River Park will host several holiday events including a new laser show, which will hopefully attract more shoppers."Retail has changed so we're trying to create an environment to make people want to come out and support the local economy and shop at the brick and mortar stores," said marketing director Steven Baronian.As Christmas music cued in the holiday, shoppers continued to stop by in hopes of finding a steal.The laser show will be about 10 to 15 minutes long and will be holiday-themed.The street will be closed off for folks to watch.There will be four shows on Friday and Saturday until Dec. 21, weather permitting.