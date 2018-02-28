CONSUMER WATCH

So you got a drone-- now what

By
You finally got that drone you've wanted - now that lightweight, affordable models are everywhere. But you still have so many questions, like what are the laws and regulations?

For a long time, drones were used mostly by professional photographers and flying enthusiasts. But lower priced, user-friendly models are flooding the market, allowing consumers to get in on the action. That sales growth has raised safety concerns as more drones take to the skies. Consumer Reports says if you're planning to buy a drone, it's important to learn the rules.

You don't need a license to fly a drone as long as you're flying for fun and you're not being paid to do it. But, you do have to register a drone if it weighs more than a half pound and less than 55 lbs. You need to go the FAA's website and register there. It only takes a few minutes to do it, it costs $5 and it's good for 3 years.

When it comes to where you can fly the drone there are a few clear cut restrictions. You can't fly it higher than 400 feet and it must be in your line of sight at all times. The FAA insists that you stay away from prisons, power plants, government buildings and military bases, airports, stadiums and national parks.

Consumer Reports recommends starting with an inexpensive toy drone before investing in a more expensive one. The outdoor drone that tops its first-ever drone ratings is DJI's 900-dollar Mavic Pro. It's top-rated lightweight selfie drone is the 400-dollar DJI Spark.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingdronesconsumer watchconsumer reports
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
SHOPPING
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
Walmart now offering grocery delivery in Fresno/Clovis area
More Shopping
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News