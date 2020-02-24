Shot fired at Visalia home hours after pipe bomb is left on doorstep, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating after someone opened fire at a home and placed a homemade bomb outside.The shooting happened around 9:30 pm. on Cambridge Avenue and Bollinger Street near Linwood Street.Investigators say an unknown suspect fired a round at the victim's home then ran away. Someone placed a pipe bomb outside the home several hours earlier, and the device was still there when officers responded to the shooting.A member of the Tulare County Consolidated Bomb Squad disarmed the device.The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.