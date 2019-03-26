shotspotter

ShotSpotter statistics show 28.9% decrease in Fresno shootings last year

EMBED <>More Videos

ShotSpotter technology allows Fresno Police to pinpoint and respond to neighborhoods where shots have been fired.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ShotSpotter technology allows Fresno Police to pinpoint and respond to neighborhoods where shots have been fired.

Fresno was among three cities which showed significant declines in shootings in 2018.

ShotSpotter says Savannah, Georgia was down 30.1%. Shootings in Fresno declined by 28.9% while the rate in Milwaukee went down 24.3%.

"When ShotSpotter notified us that we were the city that had the second highest reduction in gunfire, that's pretty amazing, but it wasn't shocking in terms of what our successes were," said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.

Dyer says shootings are down this year by 20%. He believes criminals are less likely to shoot guns in some areas because they're more likely to be caught.

ShotSpotter information is relayed to patrol cars.

"It will go directly to the center and then directly to the officer," Dyer said.

65 schools are located within the 14 square mile area covered by ShotSpotter in Fresno. Dyer would like to expand the program.

"I'm satisfied with where we're at in terms of ShotSpotter locations, but I do believe we could expand this another 4-5 miles in our city and be that much more effective," he said.

But financing poses a major challenge. Along with federal grants, Dyer says finding additional city funding is difficult.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfresnoshots firedfresno police departmentshotspotter
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOTSPOTTER
Suspect opens fire on two brothers in Fresno
Fresno police expand ShotSpotter technology
Fresno Police respond to ShotSpotter and find shooting victim
Gun violence in Malaga prompts community to find new solutions
TOP STORIES
Pregnant mother was headed to dance competition with stepdaughter when killed by hit-and-run driver
Body found in canal in Tulare County, deputies say
Authorities release new details in murder of former Merced Co. DA's son
Fresno family torn apart by teenage DUI driver who killed a father
Porterville Military Academy instructor arrested, accused of molesting student
Driver of Greyhound bus had license suspended days prior to crash
Man found shot dead in Reedley orchard identified
Show More
Registered sex offender arrested after exposing himself in front of 10-year-old
Several people shot by pellets after random drive-by shootings across northeast Fresno
Family friend: Man killed at house party died trying to protect others
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Detectives believe they've recovered 5 goats stolen from Kingsburg family
More TOP STORIES News