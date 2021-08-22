business

Rare Earth Coffee opens new location in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local coffee shop is brewing up some big changes. Rare Earth Coffee is opening a new location in north Fresno this week.

The coffee chain is opening its seventh location on Monday.

"When they come here they're going to experience our air-roasted coffee," explained Vice President Trevor Beal. "It's a unique process we use. Only 1% of coffee roasters use it."

Located inside the Sierra Pacific Orthopedics campus off of Cedar and Herndon, the new shop will offer all the Rare Earth favorites to both patients, staff and the general public.

"We're really excited to start serving a whole new group of customers," added Beal.

That's not all!

Staff members have big plans for the fall. They'll be hosting three community events at their Clovis roastery, including a brew fest, and taco mash-up. They're even partnering with local craft breweries for the events.

"We've really gotten a lot of community support," said Beal. "We've got a great foundation in the community, being able to come and see how we're different and how we make our product."

They've got big plans for the future and will be opening a new location in Lemoore by end of year.

"We'll continue to support our community and grow within it," said Beal. "Creating jobs and opportunity for people locally, that's really important to us."

The Sierra Pacific location will be open Monday through Friday 7 am to 4 pm. Right now, organizers have a Taco Mashup set for September 18th and a Pop Up market on September 25th. Finally they'll host a Brew Fest on October 30th. All three events will take place at their Rare Earth Roastery in Clovis.

