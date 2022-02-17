Sierra Unified School District to discuss going away from mask mandate

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As indoor mask mandates ease across California, the debate intensifies on whether students should have to wear face coverings in school.
Alisha Self has a son at Foothill Elementary in Auberry and says when it comes to masking, there isn't a one size fits all solution.
She says, "At the Super Bowl, no one was wearing a mask there. I don't know why we have to put something over our children's mouths."
Wednesday night, Sierra Unified School District, which serves nearly 1,300 children from TK-12th grade, will decide if parents should be able to choose whether their own children wear masks in school.
A proposed resolution on the agenda explains, "The board believes that the Governor's K-12 student mask mandate is ill-advised and in opposition to the educational and social-emotional goals of the State and the District."
Self says, "They care about their community out here. They care about the parents and the children. I think the mask mandate needs to just go away."
But others believe masks are an important part of continuing to protect children and keep them in class.
In a press conference Monday, California's Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state will reassess masks in schools at the end of the month based on case rates, hospitalizations and vaccines.
He said they will also assess "trends around the globe and the nation, ensuring we aren't seeing upticks or increases down the road. On February 28, we anticipate being able to anticipate what the next period of time will look like."
Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino says, "I was encouraged by Dr. Ghaly's press conference on Monday as it appears the state will transition from masks being mandated to "recommended. I anticipate the district superintendents in Fresno County will be very supportive of this decision as it will give more flexibility to our local public health officers and our local school districts. I understand that we will receive additional information on February 28 and hope that the decision to move forward will be confirmed on that date as our superintendents and boards are ready to begin implementing what will work best for their districts as soon as possible."
The Sierra Unified resolution also explains the district will continue to provide respiratory N95 masks to teachers, staff and students on a daily basis and will promote the availability and efficacy of one-way masking with N95 masks, but wearing them will be a personal choice.
Board members did not want to comment before the vote took place.
The school board meeting starts at 5 pm Wednesday evening, which you can watch on Zoom.
