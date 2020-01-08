'Ugly Betty' creator Silvio Horta dead of apparent suicide at age 45

LOS ANGELES -- The creator of ABC's "Ugly Betty" is dead of an apparent suicide.Silvio Horta was found dead in a Miami motel room Tuesday.Sources tell "Variety" he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.His agent confirms the death but not a cause.Horta created the U.S. version of "Ugly Betty" from the original ColombiaAmerica Ferrara, who played Betty on the show, posted on Instagram:He got his big break writing the screenplay for the horror film "Urban Legend."Silvio Horta was 45.