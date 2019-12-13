fire

Small fire breaks out at Fresno elementary school, students evacuated

Crews say the fire was caused by equipment at the school, which is located on Thomas Avenue off of Cedar.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters have evacuated students and staff at Leavenworth Elementary School in central Fresno after a small fire broke out.

Crews say the fire was caused by equipment at the school, which is located on Thomas Avenue off of Cedar. Light smoke could be seen coming from a building on campus.

Fire investigators are working to determine how the fire started.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

