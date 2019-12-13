Small fire breaks out at Fresno elementary school, students evacuated

Crews say the fire was caused by equipment at the school, which is located on Thomas Avenue off of Cedar. Light smoke could be seen coming from a building on campus.
Fire investigators are working to determine how the fire started.
BREAKING: Fire crews working on putting out a fire at Leavenworth Elementary in East Central Fresno. Light smoke still coming from a building. Fresno Fire says it was caused by some equipment. Waiting to get more info. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/8OdYYTTy1E— Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) December 13, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.