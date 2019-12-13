Small fire breaks out at Fresno elementary school, students evacuated

BREAKING: Fire crews working on putting out a fire at Leavenworth Elementary in East Central Fresno. Light smoke still coming from a building. Fresno Fire says it was caused by some equipment. Waiting to get more info. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/8OdYYTTy1E — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) December 13, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters have evacuated students and staff at Leavenworth Elementary School in central Fresno after a small fire broke out.Crews say the fire was caused by equipment at the school, which is located on Thomas Avenue off of Cedar. Light smoke could be seen coming from a building on campus.Fire investigators are working to determine how the fire started.