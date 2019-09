EMBED >More News Videos Chopper video shows the scene after a plan crashed onto a highway in Bowie, Maryland on September 12, 2019.

BOWIE, Maryland -- A small plane crashed into a car on a highway in Bowie, Maryland on Thursday.The crash happened on Route 50 near the Freeway Airport.The plane came down in the eastbound lanes, hitting a car with a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old man inside.There were also two people inside the plane.Though all four people were hurt, there were no serious injuries.Police say it's believed the pilot was trying to land at the airport.