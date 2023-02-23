People delighted to see snow in Fresno County

A light blanket of snow covered the ground in Fowler on Wednesday night.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rare storm brought snow to Fresno County for the first time in decades on Wednesday.

In Fowler, snow dusted playsets, lawns, roads, and vines.

"At first I thought it was hail coming on the windshield and then I came in the house and watched from the window and realized it was not hail, it was snow," said Connie Khasigian, a Fowler resident.

Khasigian was delighted by the snowfall. She said she was disappointed she was home alone at first, but eventually got to share the experience with her grandkids.

"Grandkids came over and got to see their slide with all the snow on it," said Fowler. "They were excited and wanted to touch it and feel it."

People around Fresno County took the opportunity to document the snow.

On Wednesday, it was a lot easier to do than the last time snow actually accumulated in Fresno.

On December 20, 1998, snowfall totaled half an inch.

The last time there was even a trace of snow in February was 1976.