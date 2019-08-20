Air mattresses take flight during outside movie viewing in Colorado

DENVER, Colorado -- Air mattresses were sent sailing through the air at an outdoor event in Colorado.It happened at a bed-themed movie night at Runway 35 Park in Denver.The wind proved to be a challenge during the event, sweeping viewers' air mattresses into the air.Robb Manes, who was at a nearby public pool, captured video as the beds went tumbling through the park.The beds narrowly missed some lifeguards and spectators who chased after the flying mattresses.Luckily for viewers, the weather eventually calmed down and the event went on as planned.One man dubbed the event the "Great Mattress Migration of 2019."