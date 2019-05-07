Residents concerned over social media policy banning negative reviews

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- Residents of Plantation at Quail Valley in Missouri City recently had a social media addendum posted on each of their doors.ABC13 Eyewitness News was alerted by a woman who received the letter.The letter says in part, "applicant shall not post negative commentary or reviews."The letter went on to say, the "applicant agrees that Owner shall determine whether or not the commentary is harmful" and "breach of this social media addendum will be $10,000 for first such breach and an additional $5,000 for each subsequent breach.""They're just really picking on us seniors," said the woman, who didn't want to be identified. "That's really wrong."Steve Shellist, a local attorney who is not associated with the apartment complex, weighed in with his thoughts on the contract."What they're trying to get you to waive is really your right to free speech," said Shellist.Plantation at Quail Valley is community for people 55 and older."Courts are not going to be real keen to uphold businesses rights to prevent people from exercising their right to free speech," said Shellist.The apartment complex owner, ParaWest, responded to the contract and released the following statement:The Houston Apartment Association said residents are not obligated to sign anything they get in the middle of their lease.Despite that, the woman who received the letter thinks the contract isn't fair."This is censorship to me in its highest form and that's nothing that anybody should sit here and tolerate," she said. "You should always speak up and stand up for yourself."