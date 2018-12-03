SOCIETY

Ballet students celebrate pointe shoes in different shades

EMBED </>More Videos

17-year-old Alaja Badalich has been dancing since she was 2 years old and dancing classical ballet since she was 10 years old. A regular on the stage, though she says she never quite felt she fit in. (KGO-TV)

Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO --
Seventeen-year-old Alaja Badalich has been dancing since she was two years old and dancing classical ballet since she was 10 years old. A regular on the stage, though she says she never quite felt she fit in.

"I think for me being on stage and having a tutu on and having the straps not match my skin tone and then have the tights not match my skin tone and then have the shoes but more like my upper body is my skin tone was like not fun for me because everyone else had it," said Alaja Badalich.

She's not alone, 19-year-old Imajin Lias understands. For years she struggled to make her pink pointe shoes more closely match her skin tone.

"It throws it off completely because when you're on stage people just go directly to the foot," said Lias.

Both women are students in the Alonzo King Lines Ballet Training program in San Francisco.

For the first time, shoe companies are offering pointe shoes in different shades.

"It's a simple thing but really it's a big deal," said Badalich.

The new shoe options will also save dancers time and money.

Lias described the painstaking process of "pancaking" her pointe shoes.

"I buy like liquid foundation, I buy at least two bottles and then I get like the makeup swabs I'll sit for like maybe 2-3 hours just painting my shoes," said Lias.

When pointe shoes match a dancer's skin tone it creates a long line that's aesthetically pleasing to the audience.

"I think it's more inclusive and it gives dancers of color a bigger voice in the dance world," said Badalich.

Tights in different shades have been available for some time, but not pointe shoes. A change these dancers say is a step in the right direction.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydanceballetshoesAfrican Americans
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Rental prices increases 2% over the last year in Fresno
WATCH: George HW Bush lies in state at U.S. Capitol
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Schwarzenegger recalls sledding with late Pres. Bush
More Society
Top Stories
Manhunt underway for 4 suspects involved in Tower District hit and run
Detectives investigate death as homicide after man was dragged by wife's car in Chowchilla
Police arrest shooting suspect after 4 hour standoff in Central Fresno
Hanford Police seize gambling machines from Joe's Discount Store
New members of the State Assembly and Senate sworn in at the Capitol
Man arrested for killing 17-year old Merced girl appears in court
In Biola farmer's murder, one criminal testifies against the other
220 ton chapel relocated as People's Church undergoes expansion
Show More
You should only eat 6 fries at a time as proper portion, professor says
Will these pillows make you sleep better?
Woman stabbed to death while trying to help homeless woman with baby
VIDEO: Uber Eats delivery passenger caught stealing packages, couple says
Lung On A Leaf
More News