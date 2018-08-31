Clovis man loses battle with ALS

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --A Clovis man who battled ALS for almost two years and seemed to make progress after enrolling in a UC Irvine study has passed away.
When Action News first met Mark Harrison in May, he was taking steps in the right direction.
A month after his first stem cell injection, Mark was back on his feet for the first time in a while and his speech sounded better. But the improvements were short-lived.
Mark Harrison passed away Friday with his family surrounding him and Alabama playing in his room.