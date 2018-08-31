Clovis man loses battle with ALS

A Clovis man who battled ALS for almost two years and seemed to make progress after enrolling in a UC Irvine study has passed away.When Action News first met Mark Harrison in May, he was taking steps in the right direction.A month after his first stem cell injection, Mark was back on his feet for the first time in a while and his speech sounded better. But the improvements were short-lived.Mark Harrison passed away Friday with his family surrounding him and Alabama playing in his room.