Coastal Commission eyes possible closure of Oceano Dunes

Residents on the Central Coast are raising concerns about the impact the Oceano Dunes has on the community and environment.
The California Coastal Commission announced they will be meeting next month to discuss if the beach state park should completely close down by the end of the year.
People will also discuss a ban on riding vehicles at Oceano Dunes during nighttime.
This comes after three vehicle-related deaths this year including the death of 24-year-old Kristopher Mancebo of Tulare.
Other several life-threatening injuries were reported from off-road vehicle accidents.
There was also a shooting last month that sent half a dozen people to the hospital.
