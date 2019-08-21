Coffee shop owner to bring big city coffee methods to northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coffee and joy are headed to northeast Fresno."We're planning to open up the greatest coffee shop the Central Valley has ever seen," said Zack Follette, Kuppa Joy owner.Kuppa Joy is opening up its newest shop at the former Starbucks off Cedar and Shepherd.Owner Zack Follett took us inside the space that's under construction. Customers can also dine or sip in."This will be that one on one experience where you will have your own private barista that will teach you about the tasting. This is where the tasting will happen but we can pair coffee with different chocolates, different wines, and cheeses."Customers will be able to have a flight of coffee from different regions and countries.Follett plans to sell Armenian coffee and will serve their regular menu items. However, customers will see the latest coffee technology.Follett pointed to a wall behind the bar, "Then these resemble OG towers that we are bringing in. OG tower is a Japanese method of iced coffee where you put in say 100 grams of coffee and its one drop every second into these grounds and the grounds are never disturbed. It's smooth. It's kind of like the whiskey of coffee."It's been seven years since Follett took a leap of faith and opened his Clovis location.He's grown to Kingsburg and opened drive-thrus as well.His newest evolution will be this coffee bar that will also offer wine tastings.Just natural things that God created to see the element of how delicious they can be in the purest form," Follett said.Follett says he hopes no matter what people order from his future business, he hopes customers will feel loved and a little bit of joy every time they step in.The new Kuppa Joy coffee shop marks the business' seventh location in the Valley. They're expected to open their doors to customers sometimes in November or September.