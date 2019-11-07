feel good

College basketball player with autism scores in debut for Kent State

KENT, OH -- Kalin Bennett, the first known college basketball player with autism, made his debut for Kent State on Wednesday night in a historic moment for college sports.

Bennett scored two points and grabbed two rebounds in six minutes of action at KSU's Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center.

The 6-foot-11 center previously became the first known player with autism to sign a letter of intent with a Division I sports program.

Bennett, from Little Rock, Arkansas, didn't walk until he was four years old. He didn't talk until he was seven.

Bennett's Golden Flashes defeated Hiram College 97-58.
