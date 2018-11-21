CAMP FIRE

Drink beer to help Camp Fire victims? Sierra Nevada has a plan to raise millions to help

EMBED </>More Videos

Sierra Nevada, the largest craft brewery in California, has a plan to raise millions of dollars for victims of the Butte County wildfires with its new "Resilience IPA."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Sierra Nevada, the largest craft brewery in California, has a plan to raise millions of dollars for victims of the Butte County wildfires with its new "Resilience IPA."

The brewery is headquartered in Chico, just outside the massive fire zone.

Last week, owner Ken Grossman put out an email with the recipe asking every brewery in the country to brew their own batches of Resilience.

Sierra Nevada also secured donations of hops and grain, so every penny of every four-pack, six-pack, crowler, growler and draft sale can go to fire victims.

The company asked brewers to join them by making the beer next Monday.

It will need a couple of weeks to ferment and get bottled, canned or kegged.

Beer drinkers should start seeing it available by the middle of December.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyCamp Firedonationsfundraiser
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
Fresno Co. deputy coroner talks about difficult Camp fire recovery efforts
Firefighters free deer tangled in power line in Camp Fire aftermath
Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to Camp Fire relief
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
More Camp Fire
SOCIETY
Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to Camp Fire relief
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
These online tools will help you track the best deal on Black Friday
Hugs, smiles as tenants of apartment complex get heat after months
More Society
Top Stories
Storm moves into Central California, track the rain with StormWarn 30
Bail set at $2.3 million for Porterville College basketball player accused of rape
Fresno Co. deputy coroner talks about difficult Camp fire recovery efforts
Reedley overcomes setbacks to put up Christmas tree
Car thief's tips and Operation Christmas Presence protect shoppers at Fresno malls
Health Watch: Food to smile about!
Consumer Watch: When are sales too good to be true?
New reports suggest Thanksgiving meal should cost less this year
Show More
Fire crews battling barn fire in Tulare County
Safety tips, weather forecast, a look at traffic cams. Everything you need for your holiday travel
Woman expected to survive after boyfriend stabs her 16 times in Southeast Fresno
Duplex goes up in flames leaving 5 people displaced
Strong winds threaten Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade balloons
More News