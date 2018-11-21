Drink beer to help Camp Fire victims? Sierra Nevada has a plan to raise millions to help

Sierra Nevada, the largest craft brewery in California, has a plan to raise millions of dollars for victims of the Butte County wildfires with its new "Resilience IPA."The brewery is headquartered in Chico, just outside the massive fire zone.Last week, owner Ken Grossman put out an email with the recipe asking every brewery in the country to brew their own batches of Resilience.Sierra Nevada also secured donations of hops and grain, so every penny of every four-pack, six-pack, crowler, growler and draft sale can go to fire victims.The company asked brewers to join them by making the beer next Monday.It will need a couple of weeks to ferment and get bottled, canned or kegged.Beer drinkers should start seeing it available by the middle of December.