Family, friends hold service for 10-year-old girl killed in Tulare County car crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Through song and tears, heartbreak could be seen and heard at an emotional goodbye service Saturday morning for 10-year-old Francine Salazar.

"She was taken away from me so quickly," said Hanah Salazar.

10-year-old Francine Salazar died in a tragic accident in Tulare County last month.

Authorities say a driver blew through a stop sign and slammed into the family's van driving 60 to 80 miles an hour.

Francine's organs were later donated to help 80 people in need.

Many of her close friends shared their memories of the loving and outgoing little girl.

"She was my lucky charm and I call her friend."

"I still remember her as my number one friend and she will always be part of my family."

"She was my best friend I always play with her at recess."

Francine's grandmother Donna Blakley says those stories moved her in every possible way.

"Seeing those students seeing my grandmother say they tried to do right it makes me so proud but heartbreaking that young people have to experience something like this," she said.

And through the pain, Francine's mom is finding strength through the good times.

"I miss fighting with her so much she always had something today and she was exactly like me," Hanah said.

While also holding onto faith to get through every parent's worst nightmare.

"I'm grateful to God he gave me 10 years of her life," she said.

A young child who touched the lives of many during her short time here.
