COVID-19 updates: Fresno County remains in 'red tier,' Kings County also moves to 'red tier'

The equity metric calculations show Fresno County's positivity rate (positive tests divided by total tests) in the lowest quartile at 7.4%.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 13, 2020
The equity metric can't move a county backwards in tiers but can prevent forward movement.
In this case, it would've done neither.
But the positivity rate in the lowest quartile is quite a bit higher than the rate for the entire county, so it may indicate it'll eventually slow Fresno County arriving in the orange tier.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 13, 2020
Hard to know.
For now, both qualify for red and not for any other color.
Kings County has also moved to the "red tier," according to the state's tracking site, allowing for more businesses to open with modifications.
Schools will be eligible to bring back students for in-person learning if the county remains in the tier for two weeks.
Meanwhile, Merced County moved to the "red tier" last week. Madera and Tulare counties are currently in the "purple tier," and Mariposa County is in the "yellow tier."
California Health and Human Service Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will hold a briefing on Tuesday at 12 pm to discuss COVID-19 and which counties in the state are moving forward with reopening parts of its economy.
This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.
