COVID-19 updates: Fresno County remains in 'red tier,' Kings County also moves to 'red tier'

Dr. Mark Ghaly will hold a briefing at 12pm. Check back here to watch it live.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County will remain in California's "red tier" for this week, meaning worried business owners won't have to close their doors, and schools can move forward with reopening plans.




Kings County has also moved to the "red tier," according to the state's tracking site, allowing for more businesses to open with modifications.

Schools will be eligible to bring back students for in-person learning if the county remains in the tier for two weeks.

Meanwhile, Merced County moved to the "red tier" last week. Madera and Tulare counties are currently in the "purple tier," and Mariposa County is in the "yellow tier."

California Health and Human Service Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will hold a briefing on Tuesday at 12 pm to discuss COVID-19 and which counties in the state are moving forward with reopening parts of its economy.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.
