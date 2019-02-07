SOCIETY

Girl Scout remixes Cardi B's 'Money' to sell cookies

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl Scout remixes Cardi B to sell cookies.

A California girl named Kiki is rapping her way to Girl Scout cookie sales success.

Kiki's mom shared the video of her daughter's take on the Cardi B song "Money".

Some of Kiki's lyrics are:

"Been in this game since 2014, selling them cookies is my thing.
Buy Thin Mints or even Smores. Please open up when I knock on your door.
Thin Mints are the best.
Savannah Smiles delish.

Do Si Does are all bliss.
Tagalongs are devine.
Toffee Tastic blows my mind."

The Girl Scouts re-tweeted the video. It already has more than one million views.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
Mom celebrates son coming out with transgender-reveal photo shoot
Pentatonix coming to the Save Mart Center in May
Valentine's Day: Name roach after ex, shred photo at Hooters
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
More Society
Top Stories
Man arrested for threatening to kill ex-girlfriend and shoot up Clovis High
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Mom who seduced teen sentenced to 1 year in jail
Woman accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from Porterville bank
'Joke was on me:' Mom says North Carolina officers aimed guns at son with autism
African Americans at greater risk of Alzheimer's disease
Nature of force questioned in video of Clovis student taken down by campus police
Photographer hopes Polar Vortex portrait will draw attention to Chicago's homeless
Show More
Alleged Super Bowl ticket scammer arrested at Pechanga
Vets bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Family's tip helps NY investigators nab child sex predator
Medical assistant gave patients illegal Botox injections: police
More News