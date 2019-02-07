Girl Scout remixes Cardi B's 'Money' to sell cookies

A California girl named Kiki is rapping her way to Girl Scout cookie sales success.Kiki's mom shared the video of her daughter's take on the Cardi B song "Money".Some of Kiki's lyrics are:"Been in this game since 2014, selling them cookies is my thing.Buy Thin Mints or even Smores. Please open up when I knock on your door.Thin Mints are the best.Savannah Smiles delish.Do Si Does are all bliss.Tagalongs are devine.Toffee Tastic blows my mind."The Girl Scouts re-tweeted the video. It already has more than one million views.