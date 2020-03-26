Coronavirus

Valley Girl Scouts delivering cookies to healthcare workers, first responders

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Girl Scouts in the Valley are helping first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The girls' cookie sales were stopped by the pandemic, but that didn't stop them from wanting to help their hometown heroes.

You can help by making a donation to their Cookie Relief Fund. All cookies will be delivered while practicing social distancing.

To donate to the Cookie Relief Fund you can go to www.cookierelief.givesmart.com or text cookierelief to 76278.
