Girl Scouts' personal information affected by recent data breach

Authorities are investigating a data breach after personal information for thousands of girl scouts may have been exposed.Members of the girl scouts of Orange County in Southern California were notified this week.They were told their personal information may have been exposed to an unknown party who gained access to an organization email account last month.Information stolen could include names, birth dates, home addresses, insurance policy numbers and health information.About 2,800 members may have been affected by the breach from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.