Grandfather spends retirement rocking sick babies in intensive care

An Indianapolis grandfather is using his free time after retirement to rock sick babies to health.Tom Stadler has volunteered in the neonatal intensive care unit at Riley Children's Health every Thursday for the past four years.He says it can be stressful to work with sick babies, but it also makes him happy to do it.Staff at the hospital says the families of the babies are grateful for volunteers like Stadler, who fill in during the times they can't be at their child's bedside.