Grandmother rescued from block of ice after photoshoot fail

Grandmother rescued from ice after photoshoot fail. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 1, 2019.

A grandmother's risky photo-op nearly left her stranded on a giant piece of ice.

Judith Streng was posing while visiting Diamond Beach in Iceland last week.

All of a sudden, her icy perch was dislodged by a wave and began to float away, with Streng still on top.

"I don't weigh very much. It was a little easier for it to float away with me, I guess," Streng said.

A boat captain happened to be nearby. He waded out into the water and pulled her off the iceberg as it drifted away.
