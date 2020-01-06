Society

Hero during Hanukkah celebration attack receives high honor in NY

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A hero in the December 28 Hanukkah attack was awarded with the New York State Senate Liberty Medal Sunday.

State senator David Carlucci along with members of the Jewish community honored Josef Gluck.

It is the highest honor a state senator can provide a constituent.

Gluck distinguished himself during the machete attack at the Hanukkah celebration last Saturday.

He first helped a small child escape from the attacker and then ran back in to help others.

Officials say he threw a coffee table at the machete-wielding attacker.

As the suspect fled in his car, it was Gluck who wrote down the attackers license plate number which led to his arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkhanukkahhero
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parlier Dollar General robbed twice in 4 months, woman arrested
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
Man arrested after hours-long stand off with Lemoore police
Premature twin girls in Bakersfield receive blood donations from community
Man shot at least 5 times at central Fresno park, police say
Family-owned Madera skating rink being forced to close
Show More
Police officers bring winter cheer to ill toddler who missed out on snow
Group of armed robbers attack hot dog restaurant in Visalia
Boy, 12, creates video game for blind children
Man dead after being hit by train near Selma, police confirm
Dolphin surprises beachgoers in Australia
More TOP STORIES News