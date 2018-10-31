HALLOWEEN

2018 celebrity Halloween costumes: How Ciara, Beyonce and other celebs dressed up

EMBED </>More Videos

This Halloween, Ciara is serving up Wakanda realness. See how your other favorite celebrities dressed up for the holiday. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for BACARDI)

Halloween is in full swing, and celebrities are getting in on the fun! Check out how Kim Kardashian, Wiz Khalifa, Ryan Seacrest, John Legend and other celebrities chose to dress up for Halloween 2018 festivities:

Beyonce as Toni "Phoni" Braxton
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams as Taco Belle
Heidi Klum as Shrek
John Legend and daughter Luna as prince and princess
Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner as Victoria's Secret Angels
Ryan Seacrest and Mark Consuelos
Kylie Jenner as Barbie
Ciara as Nakia from Black Panther
Gabrielle Union as Gwen Stefani
Vanessa Hudgens as Alice in Wonderland
Ginger Zee as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
Wiz Khalifa as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
Robin Roberts as Dominique Deveraux
Lara Spencer as Captin Stubing from "Love Boat", Michael Strahan as Mr. T
Amy Robach, TJ Holmes, Rob Marciano
Mariah Carey as a nurse
Freddie Prinze Jr. as the Joker
Rita Ora as Post Malone
The Baldwin family as astroanuts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycelebrityhalloweenholidaycostumesfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trendingu.s. & worldbeyonceBlack Panthergood morning americarobin robertsjohn legendkardashian familykim kardashiankylie jennerryan seacrestlara spencermichael strahanmariah carey
HALLOWEEN
Non-profit donates wheelchaair costume to Kingsburg boy
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest
Zombie teeth: Woman super-glues false fangs into her mouth
Halloween 2018 spending expected to reach $9 billion
More halloween
SOCIETY
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest
Zombie teeth: Woman super-glues false fangs into her mouth
Baby named after Colonel Sanders gets $11,000 from KFC
NASA engineers take pumpkin carving to the next level
More Society
Top Stories
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies
Financial crisis affects Hanford Faraday Future employees, but extent unknown
Downtown Fresno church vandalized, mutilated animal carcasses left at doorstep
Consumer Watch: New way to fight robocalls
1 man dead after cotton module collision on Highway 33
Sentencing of man who committed lewd acts with minor postponed amid pending doctor's review
Two shot, injured at Northeast Fresno AM/PM
Black Labrador mix found tied up and left to die in Tulare County
Show More
Migrant caravan: Trump says up to 15K troops may be sent to border
Real-life 'Ocean's Eleven' crew pulled off $10 million jewelry heists
Florida man sues Tesla over failed autopilot feature
Four arrested in Southeast Fresno during weapons bust
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop; driver charged
More News