Jupiter so bright moons can be seen with binoculars

For sky watchers, overnight was a great time to see Jupiter so close to Earth that you can see its moons with a simple pair of binoculars.NASA says this happens about once a year and calls it, "opposition."That's when Jupiter, Earth and the Sun are arranged in a straight line with Earth in the middle.When that happens, you can use a telescope or binoculars to spot Jupiter's four largest moons and maybe even see some banded clouds that surround the planet.This month, NASA says Jupiter will be at its "biggest and brightest."