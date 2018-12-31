ROSE PARADE

Kiwanis Club of East Fresno prepares meals for Rose Parade volunteers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The floats are now in place for tomorrow's Rose Parade in Southern California.

The finishing touches were put on floats over the weekend and moved to the parade's staging area on Monday evening.

The big displays even had a police escort as they made their way to Pasadena.

In preparation of the event, volunteers from the Central Valley helped create one of the floats and helped feed the hard working participants.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of East Fresno prepared lunch and dinner for volunteers.

And 300 kids from the club helped decorate the Kiwanis international float.

The national Kiwanis float will be featured during the five and a half mile route.

The Rose Parade kicks off in Pasadena Tuesday at 8 a.m.
