Fresno native Audra McDonald leads 135th Rose Parade as Grand Marshal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno native Audra McDonald shined as the Grand Marshal of the 135th Rose Parade in Pasadena.

McDonald led the parade Monday morning, and announcers were quick to point out her valley connection.

You may have caught her on ABC30 waiving to thousands of spectators from her vibrant ride as it cruised down the parade route.

The theme this year was "Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language," and the accomplished Roosevelt High Grad has embodied the power of music.

According to the announcers, she described the Rose Parade as a Broadway show and pub crawl combined into one.

She was joined by her mom as she helped usher in the new year.