Latino Life: Camarena Health Offers Pediatric Care

Aurora Diaz
Parents have a new place to take their sick or injured children. Camarena Health recently opened a new pediatric site in Madera to help meet

the needs of children and their families. Camarena Health serves ten thousand children each year.

Camarena Health CEO Paulo Soares and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joel Ramirez joined Latino Life host

Graciela Moreno in the ABC30 studios to talk about the importance of vaccinations, flu shots and services available with Camarena Kids.

Get more information about Camarena Kids and Camarena Health at (559) 664-4000 or https://www.camarenahealth.org/
