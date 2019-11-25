Little Batman has rough landing as he 'flies' down stairs

GREAT MILLS, Md. (KFSN) -- A father in Maryland was left in shock after his son, who was dressed up as Batman, jumped down a flight of stairs.In the video posted to YouTube on Nov. 10, Thomas Kent's 4-year-old son Truthe's attempt to be his favorite superhero comes to a halt when he leaps down the steps then falls forward with a loud thump."I thought you were going to walk down the top steps, that was crazy," Kent says to his son in the video, adding, "don't let that cape boost your head up no more."Although Truthe seemed unfazed by the hard fall, his dad says his butt was hurt but he was back up and playing 30 seconds later.