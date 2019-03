FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you were in Lemoore on Friday afternoon and heard a loud explosion, there's no reason to be alarmed.Naval Air Station Lemoore says the sound was a military jet that accidentally broke the sound barrier during a routine training mission.The F-18 Super Hornet was being flown as part of a routine training mission, the naval air station said, but the public was in no danger.It apologized for any concern the sound may have caused.